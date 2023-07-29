The Gaslight District celebrates grand opening in Cambridge

A brand new gathering space in Cambridge is officially open.

The Gaslight District in Galt celebrated its grand opening Friday with live music and bustling patios.

The area is set in a historic courtyard around a new condo development, with the name paying homage to the gas lamps by the former Galt Gas Light Company that used to light the streets in the 1800s.

"We're ready to have people here and have a great party," said Kyle Priestley, creative director at the district. "This has been a long time in the making. This weekend we have Big Wreck here, we have Walk Off the Earth here.

"Even waking up this morning, in Cambridge, the energy was there. People were excited."

Organizers are planning free events and entertainment in the space on several nights each week.

"We really wanted to cultivated community, culture, and just bring fun and joy to the community," said Carolina Soares, the district's CEO. "Feature local bands and artists and have a place where people can go to have great fun."