KITCHENER -- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region stuck below 90 on Tuesday morning as the region reported a continued surge in tests for the virus.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported five new cases and six more resolved ones, dropping the number of active cases to 87.

There are now 1,257 cases of the virus in the region, including 1,055 resolved ones and 115 deaths.

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in almost three weeks, with the most recent one being reported on June 3.

Still, health officials stress that this doesn't mean that COVID-19 has been beaten.

"The first wave is not over: the virus is still active in our community," said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang during a media briefing on Tuesday morning.

She stressed that people continue to practice physical distancing or wear a mask when they can't guarantee it. She also encouraged people to continue washing their hands often and to avoid touching their faces.

The new cases come as the region reported another 1,249 tests, bringing the total done in the region to 30,516.

That testing increase comes on the heels of a weekend when officials reported nearly 4,000 more tests.

Dr. Wang said that the percentage of positive results in people who are tested continues to decline, but that, with an increase in testing, we can expect to see more cases in the region.

"This is our new normal and it will continue to be for a long time to come," she said during the briefing.

"Our continued progress is in our hands and we all have a role to play."

There are still active outbreaks in three of the region's long-term care and retirement homes.

Officials reported one new case in a staff member at Sunnyside Home long-term care home. That facility now has one case each in a patient and staff member.

There are also outbreaks at Forest Heights Revera long-term care home, which has had cases in 178 of its residents and 69 of its staff members. To date, 51 people there have died.

There is also one case of COVID-19 in a resident at the Parkwood Mennonite retirement home.

No active outbreaks have been reported anywhere else in the region, including in congregate settings, workplaces or hospitals.

Across the province, public health units reported another 216 patients infected with the virus.

According to a tweet from Health Minister Christine Elliott, 78 per cent of those were in Toronto, Peel, York or Windsor.

There are now a total of 33,853 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.