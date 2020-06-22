WATERLOO -- There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo region over the course of the weekend, as testing numbers also jumped by nearly 4,000.

The Region of Waterloo reported 1,252 COVID-19 cases, 1,049 resolved, 88 active, 29,267 total tests and 115 deaths on Monday.

This is an increase of 12 resolved cases, 12 active cases and 3,976 tests since the numbers were last updated on Friday.

During a Friday news briefing, Acting Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Julie Emili said the increase of testing numbers could be due to reporting delays as well as easier accessibility thanks to a drive-thru testing site at Grand River Hospital.

The number of outbreaks at long term care and retirement comes remains unchanged at three. Parkwood and Sunnyside retirement homes are still reporting one resident each with COVID-19.

Forest Heights continues to report 178 cases in residents, 69 in staff, and 51 deaths.

ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario reached a nearly three-month low on Monday morning, with 161 new infections reported.

Monday’s report represents a 0.5 per cent increase from Sunday, when 175 new lab-confirmed cases were added. This is the eighth time in the last nine days in which the ministry of health has reported fewer than 200 new infections.