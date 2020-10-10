KITCHENER -- While many thanksgiving traditions are changing due to the pandemic, one menu item seems to be going as strong as ever.

Some turkey producers say they were unsure about sales this year with gathering restrictions still in place during the holiday.

“We weren’t sure if people were going to cancel their turkeys or what was going to happen” said Joanne Maguire, president of Hayter’s Farm in Dashwood. “It ended up more than we bargained for. The demand is there.”

She adds that they’ve entered the busiest months of the year since families can’t imagine Thanksgiving without turkey.

“I think it’s ingrained in people’s mind,” said Maguire. “You have to have a turkey for Thanksgiving. It’s a family tradition.”

Darren Ference, Turkey Farmers of Canada chair, says 35 per cent of their industry comes from the holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The rest of their production is processed turkey used for sandwich meats, which Brian Ricker, chairman of Turkey Farmers of Ontario, says has taken a hit.

“We hope that people will continue to buy turkey, but it has to be available in the deli counters as well,” he said. “People have to be packing lunches, sending kids to school, and going to work.”

Some turkey producers say they’ve seen more demand for smaller birds as well since people are doing smaller Thanksgiving celebrations.