Testing begins for Waterloo Region’s new alert system
A man dials a cellphone. (Kostenko Maxim / shutterstock.com)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 10:40AM EDT
Test messages were sent out Monday morning for Waterloo Region’s new emergency notification system.
Alert Waterloo Region, or AlertWR, will send important safety messages during local large-scale emergencies.
That includes flooding, severe weather or significant power outages.
Notifications for AlertWR can be sent by phone, text or email.
Users can also get notifications about a specific locations such as their home, work or child’s school.
To sign up for the alerts residents can go to www.AlertWR.ca or call 211.