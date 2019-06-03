

CTV Kitchener





Test messages were sent out Monday morning for Waterloo Region’s new emergency notification system.

Alert Waterloo Region, or AlertWR, will send important safety messages during local large-scale emergencies.

That includes flooding, severe weather or significant power outages.

Notifications for AlertWR can be sent by phone, text or email.

Users can also get notifications about a specific locations such as their home, work or child’s school.

To sign up for the alerts residents can go to www.AlertWR.ca or call 211.