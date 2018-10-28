

CTV Kitchener





Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are showcasing their figure skating skills across the country this month, and Saturday night they made a stop of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Hundreds of fans packed the arena to get a glimpse of the Olympic Champions.

Other Canadian Olympians joined them as well including Patrick Chan and Waterloo’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.

It is all part of the Thank You Canada Tour co-produced by Virtue and Moir.

The campaign takes the pair to 27 cities across the country.

The tour continues with stops in Mississauga, Barrie and other cities in Ontario, before heading East.