Heidi Davies was diagnosed with bone cancer in her leg at age 18.

She won her fight against osteogenic sarcoma, which was the same cancer that Terry Fox suffered from.

“Watching him makes me tear up, makes me remember everything that he’s gone through, and I’ve gone through,” she said.

While the titanium plate in her leg stops her from running, her and her husband Mike planned to volunteer at the Terry Fox Run.

Davies said the research that the fundraiser is for helped save her life.

“Going out there and showing people what all this research has done and where their money’s going and the fact that it’s doing good,” she said.

The Terry Fox Run was held in Victoria Park on Sunday.