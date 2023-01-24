Tents catch fire at Cambridge encampment: Fire officials

Cambridge Fire says there were no injuries after an encampment fire around midnight on Tuesday near Franklin Boulevard and Champlain Boulevard.

Fire officials say a couple of tents caught fire at the encampment. Fire crews were on scene for about an hour.

The encampment is located in a wooded area beside a roundabout. There were no residents seen on site Tuesday afternoon.

The aftermath of a fire at an encampment near Franklin Blvd. and Champlain Blvd. on Jan. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Thompson)