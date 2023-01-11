Fire at Cambridge encampment closes highway

A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.

On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., OPP tweeted the highway would be closed between Hespeler Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Cambridge Fire says the fire began at an encampment and no one was injured.

An encampment fire on Jan. 11 which resulted in police closing Highway 401 Eastbound near Cambridge. (Submitted/Tamás Törös)

Regional police determined that the fire was accidental, only a tent was damaged, and they will not be investigating.

On Thursday morning, Cambridge Fire confirmed they would be at the encampment to determine the cause.

Around 3 a.m., OPP tweeted that the highway had been reopened.

CLEARED: #Hwy401 EB between Hespeler Rd. and Franklin Blvd. #Cambridge: all lanes have reopened. ^ks — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) January 12, 2023

Video posted on twitter shows the flames coming through the woods along side the eastbound lanes of the 401.

Big fire on the 401 near Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/axG3nOL9UE — OG Horses Kisses 🇨🇦❄️⛄️🌨 (@CdnFreedomGirl) January 12, 2023

