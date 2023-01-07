Tent removal notices at Victoria Park sparks dispute with homeless advocates

Tent removal notices issues by the City of Kitchener staff at Victoria Park have sparked a dispute with advocates for those experiencing homelessness.

The notices indicate some tents could be cleared starting Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

The city is defending its actions and says it is working with residents to ensure their safety and security.

"So that would mean anybody that is occupying this area would be forced to leave,” said advocate Sean Hubert. "It's actually quite dramatic for that to happen in the middle of winter. They’re not sure where they're gonna go. They haven't been told if there is somewhere for them to go."

In an email to CTV News, the city says three notices were left on tents that appeared abandoned last week as part of the city staff’s daily checks.

The email also says, "if residents are in fact using these tents, they will not be removed."

Tents at Victoria Park's Roos Island in Kitchener. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 7, 2023)

According to the city, there were about six active tents last week, with fewer than 10 residents living in them.

Daily Victoria Park walkers seemed to notice the same.

"We never see any people here," said one walker. "We do see tents that have been opened for weeks."

Hubert disputes the city figures and says there are about 15 to 35 people living on the island and that the situation has yet to be properly addressed.

"Whether it’s a youth that’s here, whether it’s a senior citizen that’s here, whether it’s somebody who’s an addict, we need somebody to properly assess the individuals," said Hurbert.

In its email reply to CTV News, the city says, "we know that unmanaged encampments are not a safe long-term solution to the housing crisis, and we will continue to play our part in finding and implementing solutions.

"As the Region of Waterloo makes additional shelter options available this winter, we will support the remaining residents of Roos Island with relocation."

Hubert and other advocates are calling on the city and the region for more assessments of those living at the site before Jan. 11.

"I would think that they would have some outreach workers that could come here and properly assess the needs of the individual because there are quite a lot of reasons surrounding homelessness so it's not going to be the same for each individual," said Hubert.

The region aims to open a new hybrid shelter in February at 1001 Erbs Road, which will shelter up to 50 people.