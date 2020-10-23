KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued several severe thunderstorm warnings for southern Ontario, including the area of Waterloo-Wellington.

The storms are expected to move into the area this afternoon and there is a possibility of a tornado.

There have also been tornado warnings issued in the areas of Grey-Bruce and near Barrie.

TORNADO WATCHES AND WARNINGS - warnings include Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale @CTVKitchener #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/h9F2AHiEmt — Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) October 23, 2020

Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for several communities in Southern Ontario including Waterloo Region and Wellington, Huron, Perth and Grey counties as storms have the potential to produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h, torrential downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Monitor weather alerts from Environment Canada here.

Temperatures Friday continue to soar into the low 20s across southern Ontario, with humidex values in the mid-20s.

A strong southwest flow can be expected, with winds gusting 30-50 km/h.

Clouds are set to roll in ahead of a cold front, that could spark severe thunderstorms in the south of the province later today through this evening.

Behind the cold front, winds will transition to become northwesterly, and help to initiate a much cooler pattern through the long range.