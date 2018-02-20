Waterloo Region appears to have broken its Feb. 20 temperature record while most people were still asleep.

Heading into Tuesday, the warmest temperature ever recorded locally was the 10.2 C seen on the unseasonably warm day of Feb. 20, 1994.

At the Region of Waterloo International Airport, temperatures hit 10.5 C by 5 a.m. Tuesday. They continued to climb for a few hours, topping out at 11.9 C at 8 a.m. before climbing down slightly.

Temperatures warmed up again in the afternoon, and the day’s high-water mark was set at 3 p.m., when instruments at the airport measured a temperature of 13.6 C – more than three degrees warmer than the 24-year-old record.

Temperatures were then expected to see a significant slide, declining through the day Wednesday and falling to -6 C by Wednesday night.