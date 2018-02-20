Featured
Temperature record smashed on warm, rainy day
Part of the downtown Kitchener skyline is seen on Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 10:33AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2018 5:27PM EST
Waterloo Region appears to have broken its Feb. 20 temperature record while most people were still asleep.
Heading into Tuesday, the warmest temperature ever recorded locally was the 10.2 C seen on the unseasonably warm day of Feb. 20, 1994.
At the Region of Waterloo International Airport, temperatures hit 10.5 C by 5 a.m. Tuesday. They continued to climb for a few hours, topping out at 11.9 C at 8 a.m. before climbing down slightly.
Temperatures warmed up again in the afternoon, and the day’s high-water mark was set at 3 p.m., when instruments at the airport measured a temperature of 13.6 C – more than three degrees warmer than the 24-year-old record.
Temperatures were then expected to see a significant slide, declining through the day Wednesday and falling to -6 C by Wednesday night.