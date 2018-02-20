

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region appears to have broken its Feb. 20 temperature record while most people were still asleep.

Heading into Tuesday, the warmest temperature ever recorded locally was the 10.2 C seen on the unseasonably warm day of Feb. 20, 1994.

At the Region of Waterloo International Airport, temperatures hit 10.5 C by 5 a.m. Tuesday. They continued to climb for a few hours, topping out at 11.9 C at 8 a.m. before climbing down slightly.

Temperatures warmed up again in the afternoon, and the day’s high-water mark was set at 3 p.m., when instruments at the airport measured a temperature of 13.6 C – more than three degrees warmer than the 24-year-old record.

Temperatures were then expected to see a significant slide, declining through the day Wednesday and falling to -6 C by Wednesday night.