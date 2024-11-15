Hanover woman arrested after money taken from not-for-profit’s account: police
A Hanover woman is facing several charges after an investigation into missing funds from a not-for-profit corporation.
Irregularities in the organization’s finances were first noticed during routine audits.
The Hanover Police Service launched an internal investigation on Nov. 7.
Investigators determined an employee of the corporation had taken money from an account without permission.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property and criminal breach of trust.
