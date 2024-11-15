KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hanover woman arrested after money taken from not-for-profit’s account: police

    money
    Share

    A Hanover woman is facing several charges after an investigation into missing funds from a not-for-profit corporation.

    Irregularities in the organization’s finances were first noticed during routine audits.

    The Hanover Police Service launched an internal investigation on Nov. 7.

    Investigators determined an employee of the corporation had taken money from an account without permission.

    A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property and criminal breach of trust.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News