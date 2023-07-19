Teens arrested after crashing stolen Jaguar in downtown Guelph

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested after a stolen luxury SUV was found flipped onto its roof and abandoned in downtown Guelph.

Guelph police say officers were called to Wellington Street East and Neeve Street around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a passerby noticed the empty 2017 Jaguar F-Pace by the side of the road.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Toronto last month.

Police say an 18-year-old woman from Guelph suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital. She’s been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of failing to remain at a collision, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and obstructing police.

An 18-year-old man from Toronto was charged with two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of failing to remain at a collision, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and obstructing police.