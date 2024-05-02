Shirt stolen from Indigenous memorial in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a theft from a cultural display set up at The Healing of the Seven Generations in downtown Kitchener.

The display of red dresses and shirts is set up on the organization’s front lawn for missing and murdered Indigenous people. Each post has one person’s story attached, along with a clothing item.

On Thursday morning when staff member Serena Wesley arrived at work, she noticed one of the items was missing.

“One of the poles was empty that had one of our T-shirts on it, and it was for a young man,” Wesley explained.

“We had a T-shirt up there for him and we had put a hole in it and put a zip tie through it so no one could take it, so whoever took had to rip it right off the pole.”

Wesley explained that the display is a memorial.

“We have stories on every pole and for us – one of the poles is my mom – so it’s to honour them, to give them a voice and to educate people,” Wesley said.

Staff reported the theft to police.

In an emailed statement, WRPS said it’s believed the theft took place between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Due to the cultural significant of the stolen item, WRPS’s General Investigative Unit and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Unit are involved in the investigation,” WRPS said.

Wesley said it’s not the first time one of their displays has been altered.

“Last year we did have another incident that we did not report. We had a lady that came on the property during the day. It was on the weekend. She picked one dress off, looked at it, I guess decided she didn’t like it, put it back and grabbed one of the other dresses and took it,” Wesley said.

“The shirts and dresses don’t have any value to them – there’s no cost – it’s just what they stand for, what they represent. So it’s just hurtful.”

Wesley said whoever took the item likely knew what they were doing.

“You’re standing right in front of someone’s story and you decided to rip that shirt off that pole that was supposed to give that person a voice,” Wesley said.

“We’re an organization that if you were really in need of a T-shirt, we would give you one.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service or CrimeStoppers.