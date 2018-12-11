

A 15-year-old boy was sent to hospital with serious injuries after the ATV he was on collided with a vehicle.

It happened on Tuesday on Main Street in Waterford.

“Luckily this 15-year-old boy was wearing his helmet, and I can tell you that that probably saved his life,” said Cst. Ed Sanchuk with the Norfolk County OPP.

Early in the investigation, police said it appeared as though the ATV driver struck the side of the other vehicle.

The road was closed in the area of Sovereign Street while police investigated.

They said charges were pending.