Teen facing weapons charge after being arrested with an open can of beer

    A teenager from Cambridge has been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon after he was stopped with an open can of beer.

    A Guelph Police Services officer was patrolling in the Edinburgh Road North area near Chancellors Way on Saturday night when they spotted the teen carrying an open can of beer.

    The teen was told to dump out the beer, but refused and tried to run away.

    He was stopped a short distance away and arrested.

    During a search, the officer discovered a folding knife in the boy’s pocket. The teen currently has court orders including a weapons prohibition.

    The 16-year-old boy from Cambridge has been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, failing to comply with an undertaking and two Liquor Licence Act offences.

