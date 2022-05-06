Teen charged after police officers reportedly injured in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have charged a 17-year-old girl after a reported altercation in Cambridge led to officers getting injured.

According to a news release, police were called to the area of Myers Road and Franklin Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers reportedly found the 17-year-old, and while they were trying to arrest her, she tried to disarm them, bite them, and ended up kicking one in the face.

The officer received minor injuries and was treated by paramedics, according to officials.

A 17-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of attempting to disarm a police officer.

Anyone who saw or has video footage of the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.