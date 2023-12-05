Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud tonight

Tonight is one of the most anticipated hockey games of the Kitchener Rangers season – the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans are encouraged to bring along a brand new teddy bear or stuffed animal to throw out onto the ice once the team scores its first goal of the game.

The teddy bears will then be collected and given to local charities ahead of the holidays.

Over the last 28 years, the Rangers organization says it’s donated a total of 182,229 bears to community groups.

Tonight’s game at the Aud is almost sold out.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The Rangers will be taking on the Guelph Storm.

WHAT TO BRING

Fans are asked to bring only new stuffed animals and to place them in a clear plastic bag.

In terms of size, medium to large bears are best, preferably between six inches and 36 inches tall.

While bigger ones are fun, they say, it’s harder to find them a home.

Bears shouldn’t have any battery packs or large hard surfaces, so they don’t hurt any other fans in the crowd.

Stuffed animals can be purchased at the Aud.