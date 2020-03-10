KITCHENER -- The 2020True North Festival and Fluxible 2020have both been cancelled for concerns about COVID-19.

The announcement to scrap True North came from Waterloo Region tech hub Communitech on Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our visitors, members, staff and the broader Waterloo Region community is of the utmost importance to not only Communitech but to our festival partners,” said Iain Klugman, CEO and president at Communitech. “It is out of an abundance of caution, and with much disappointment, that we concluded that cancelling this year’s event is the right thing to do.”

The third annual event was set to take place from June 1-7 across the region and feature, “tech founders, creative thinkers, movers, shakers, and policymakers”.

Commuitech says they are looking forward to resuming the festival in 2021.

The organizers of Fluxible, another tech conference that would have taken place during the first week of June, also announced on Tuesday that their 2020 event was cancelled.

“The options were to continue, cancel, or postpone,” said organizer Mark Connoly. “Cancel seemed like the least risky.”

The event started as a two-day festival in 2012 and grew from there. Over 1,000 people were expected to attend it during the week.