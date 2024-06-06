Team Canada para-ice hockey captain shares story in Guelph

The captain of Canada's para-ice hockey team was in the Royal City to share his story.

Tyler McGregor spoke at the Grove Youth Wellness Hub on Wednesday about his journey to becoming the top scorer in the 2019 and 2021 world championships.

"Regardless of background, race, sex, socioeconomic status, whatever it may be, everyone should feel welcome and a part of something here and feel free explorer their creativity and their passions," said McGregor.

The captain was a top OHL prospect when he was 15 years old, but a broken leg and growth led to a cancer diagnosis.

In 2010, McGregor's leg was amputated. A year later, he got back on the ice and set his sights on para-ice hockey.

The Grove, the venue for McGregor, is a one-stop shop for youth aged 12 to 26 for a range of needs, including mental health.

"Everything is available for a young person out of this hub," said Jeff Hoffman of the Grove. "There is no waitlist for support, you just walk in the door, connect with our team, and we're here to help you."

In the past year, the Grove sites have had more than 32,000 visits.