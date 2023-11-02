'Taxes cannot go on like this': Residents given the floor at Region of Waterloo budget meeting

Residents were given the chance to speak on how the Region of Waterloo spends its money at a budget meeting Wednesday.

The region is proposing a $513.1 million operating budget for 2024, which could mean a 7.3 per cent property tax hike to cover a $43.3 million increase.

This chart is staggering and unsustainable," said John Waylett, the chair and CEO of Property Taxpayers Alliance Inc. "Taxes cannot go on like this indefinitely.

"Homeowners are being financially stressed by a combination of inflation, job losses, and property taxes that have been rising faster than income for years."

One of the delegates speaking was calling for continued funding in the upcoming budget to the mental health partnership with Counselling Collaborative.

"We know the pressures you have and how many crises are going on in the region," said Lisa Akey from Camino Mental Health. "We need to continue to serve the moderate to mild groups so that the crisis doesn't continue to balloon out."

The proposed regional budget does not include the price of policing. The Waterloo Regional Police Service plans to ask for a $16.3 million increase which, if granted, would bring their annual budget to $230 million.

The next public input meeting is Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.