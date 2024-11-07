Volunteers needed for Kitchener’s outdoor rink program

With cooler weather around the corner, the City of Kitchener is looking for volunteer winter rink coordinators.

They would be in charge of leading a team responsible for maintaining an outdoor neighbourhood rink.

According to the city, volunteer coordinators oversee daily rink operations such as flooding, snow removal and ice maintenance. They also look after funds and relay information from the city to rink volunteers.

Here are the neighbourhood rinks still in need of winter rink coordinators for the upcoming season:

Alpine Park, 175 Kingswood Dr.

Belmont Park, 285 Belmont Ave. W.

Centreville Chicopee Community Centre, 141 Morgan Ave.

Max Becker Commons (Williamsburg Community Centre), 300 Max Becker Dr.

Victoria Hills Community Centre, 10 Chopin Dr.

Winter rink coordinators must be 18 years of age or older, live in the neighbourhood of the winter rink, be able to perform physical tasks like lifting, be available earlier in the morning and late at night as needed.