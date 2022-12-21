Tavistock family displaced by house fire

A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.

Mitchell Estey said his wife, their two kids and his brother were sleeping when their home of ten years went up in flames Tuesday morning.

He was in his living room when he noticed a strange smell coming from his art studio.

“I opened my door to my side room because the smell was intensifying. That’s when I saw that the whole wall had already been engulfed in flames,” Estey told CTV News.

He acted quickly – waking up his family and rushing out the front door.

“I went to go try to retrieve car keys that maybe we could move some of the vehicles away. I got two steps into the kitchen – lost all my breath in my lungs. And realized, no, it’s time to go,” he said.

Estey said everything happened so fast the entire house was engulfed in a matter of seconds.

Fire ripped through Tavistock home. (CTV News/Stephanie Villella)

“It really makes me appreciate that everyone got out safely,” Estey said.

But the family lost everything.

“I made it out with the TV remote, that’s it. And our cell phones,” he said.

The couple said their dog is unaccounted for, but they’re trying to stay positive and hope she is found.

Estey stresses the importance of having multiple fire safety plans in place in case there’s a fire. He said his family had one, but because of where the fire was located, they had to adjust their plans.

“Going forward we’ll have much better fire plans and I would recommend everyone take some time this season to really think through,” he said.

The community is coming together to help the family. His cousin Kaitlyn King started a fundraiser. In 24 hours they surpassed the original goal of $10,000.

“I just knew they literally had nothing except the clothes on their back – if they had any clothes at all on. I just know in times like these, the community can really come together,” King said. “I know times are tough for everyone right now, let alone this time of year, and to see everyone come together has been incredible and heartwarming.”

The couple said they are grateful for the support, especially during the holidays.

“My kids are able to get Christmas after all,” Casandra Estey said.

The Esteys said they will be staying with family in Woodstock for now.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Tavistock Fire officials.