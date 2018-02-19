

CTV Kitchener





The number of patients at Stratford General Hospital confirmed to have influenza has hit the double digits.

Hospital officials say there are now 10 confirmed cases of the virus.

An outbreak was declared last week after four patients in the medicine and integrative stroke unit were found to have the flu. The six new cases relate to the same unit, which has been closed to new admissions.

A visitor limit of two visitors per patient has also been enacted.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says it’s also dealing with a flu outbreak at the Seaforth Community Hospital, where three patients have been infected.

Anyone who has potential symptoms of the flu is being asked to stay away from both hospitals until they have been symptom-free for 72 hours.

Each outbreak will end when the respective hospital has gone eight days without a new case of the flu.

Tuesday would be the eighth day in Seaforth, while Stratford’s outbreak will remain in place until at least Saturday.