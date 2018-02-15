

CTV Kitchener





The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says it’s now dealing with two separate influenza outbreaks.

An outbreak was declared earlier this week at Stratford General Hospital after four cases of the virus were confirmed in patients in the medicine and integrate stroke unit.

Public health officials say there are now eight confirmed cases of the flu in that unit.

Additionally, three cases of influenza have been confirmed at the Seaforth Community Hospital. All three patients are believed to have picked up the virus after they were admitted to hospital.

Precautions taken at the hospitals include reminding visitors to use hand sanitizer regularly and limiting some patient movements, such as closing shared lounges at the Seaforth hospital.

Anyone who isn’t feeling well is asked to avoid visiting either hospital until they have been symptom-free for 72 hours.