Four positive tests for influenza in one section of Stratford General Hospital has prompted the declaration of an outbreak.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says the outbreak is affecting the medicine and integrated stroke units.

The units have since been closed to new admissions and subjected to a visitor limit of two visitors per patient.

Additionally, anyone visiting the hospital is being asked to wash their hands thoroughly and to stay away from the hospital if they are not feeling well.