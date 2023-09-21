Take Back the Night march in Kitchener kicks off

Take Back the Night is commemorating its 40th year in the region with a march in downtown Kitchener on Thursday.

The community comes together annually for the event to show their support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

The march will kick off at Gaukel Block at 6 p.m., and is hosted by the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region.

A sign at the 2023 Take Back the Night event. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt)Speeches, performances, activities and refreshments are expected as well as a march to Carl Zher Square.

It’s all part of a global movement with roots in 1970s England, when some restrictions were placed on women and children to counter sexual assaults.

People started to arrive around at 5 p.m., making signs and visiting community partner booths.

Those in attendance said while women, children and transgender people are most likely to experience sexual and gender-based violence, it effects everyone in the community.

“Everything that’s happened with COVID in the past few years. It’s really nice to be able to get communities together again,” Renu Dhaliwal, a sexual violence prevention educator at the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region. “The rates of sexual violence and gender-based violence definitely increased. People’s needs increased. So I think it’s nice to finally be able to get together and address that stuff.”

Organizers are asking people to be a part of the solution.

The event runs until 9 p.m.