Taiwanese man wanted for series of cyberattacks against Kitchener company

Waterloo Regional Police are trying to find a Taiwanese man after a Kitchener company lost millions of dollars in a series of cyberattacks.

The police’s Cybercrime Unit began investigating the attacks against the business in August 2023. They determined the company’s networks had been illegally accessed multiple times between May and August, and confidential information was taken.

The attacker made several unsuccessful ransom demands to try to extort money from the company.

However, the attacks still had a significant impact on the company and its clients, adding up to millions of dollars in damage.

Police have identified 33-year-old Wen-Lih Chuang, a Taiwanese man, as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is wanted for unauthorized use of a computer, mischief to data, extortion, and disobeying a court order.

WRPS believe Chuang is in Taiwan, but anyone with more information is urged to call the Cybercrime Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8492.