KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Taiwanese man wanted for series of cyberattacks against Kitchener company

    Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a wanted Taiwanese man. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a wanted Taiwanese man. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are trying to find a Taiwanese man after a Kitchener company lost millions of dollars in a series of cyberattacks.

    The police’s Cybercrime Unit began investigating the attacks against the business in August 2023. They determined the company’s networks had been illegally accessed multiple times between May and August, and confidential information was taken.

    The attacker made several unsuccessful ransom demands to try to extort money from the company.

    However, the attacks still had a significant impact on the company and its clients, adding up to millions of dollars in damage.

    Police have identified 33-year-old Wen-Lih Chuang, a Taiwanese man, as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

    He is wanted for unauthorized use of a computer, mischief to data, extortion, and disobeying a court order.

    WRPS believe Chuang is in Taiwan, but anyone with more information is urged to call the Cybercrime Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8492.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most wanted man.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News