Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building

There was a large police presence at a Kitchener apartment building Thursday.

In a tweet posted at 12:22 p.m., Waterloo regional police said there was no threat to public safety but asked people to avoid the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road.

At least four police vehicles were seen parked in front of an apartment building in the area.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers led a man out of the building. He was handcuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser.

A handcuffed man is put in the back of a police cruiser outside an apartment building on the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road in Kitchener on Nov. 16, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram were also seen leaving the building.

In an update posted at 1:32 p.m. police said they had arrested two males outstanding warrants. The charges they’re facing have not been released.

A tactical officer is seen in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road in Kitchener on Nov. 16, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)