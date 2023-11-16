KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building

    Tactical officers are seen in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road on Nov. 16, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) Tactical officers are seen in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road on Nov. 16, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

    There was a large police presence at a Kitchener apartment building Thursday.

    In a tweet posted at 12:22 p.m., Waterloo regional police said there was no threat to public safety but asked people to avoid the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road.

    At least four police vehicles were seen parked in front of an apartment building in the area.

    Just before 1:30 p.m., officers led a man out of the building. He was handcuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser.

    A handcuffed man is put in the back of a police cruiser outside an apartment building on the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road in Kitchener on Nov. 16, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

    Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram were also seen leaving the building.

    In an update posted at 1:32 p.m. police said they had arrested two males outstanding warrants. The charges they’re facing have not been released.

    A tactical officer is seen in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road in Kitchener on Nov. 16, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News