KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Victim robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy vehicle in North Dumfries: police

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly posted a vehicle for sale and then robbed the potential buyer at gunpoint.

    Officers were called to Cheese Factory Road and Waynco Road in North Dumfries on Thursday.

    The alleged victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle that had been listed for sale online. They met with an unknown man in a residential area and then travelled to a second location where the pair picked up another man.

    The victim said they were threatened with a firearm and the men stole their cash and personal property.

    The suspects then let the victim go and took off in the vehicle.

    No one was hurt.

    The two suspects are described as light-skinned Middle Eastern men between the ages of 30 and 40. They wore all black ball caps and one of them was wearing a medical mask.

    The vehicle is described as a four-door grey sedan.

    Anyone who was in the area between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and may have seen something strange, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News