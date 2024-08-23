Victim robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy vehicle in North Dumfries: police

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly posted a vehicle for sale and then robbed the potential buyer at gunpoint.

Officers were called to Cheese Factory Road and Waynco Road in North Dumfries on Thursday.

The alleged victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle that had been listed for sale online. They met with an unknown man in a residential area and then travelled to a second location where the pair picked up another man.

The victim said they were threatened with a firearm and the men stole their cash and personal property.

The suspects then let the victim go and took off in the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

The two suspects are described as light-skinned Middle Eastern men between the ages of 30 and 40. They wore all black ball caps and one of them was wearing a medical mask.

The vehicle is described as a four-door grey sedan.

Anyone who was in the area between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and may have seen something strange, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.