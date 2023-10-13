Kitchener

Swifties beware: Guelph police warn about alleged Eras Tour ticket scam

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Guelph police say there’s been an increase in the number of ticket-related fraud last month, specifically involving ticket resale scams for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, scheduled for November 2024. 

Guelph police said scammers typically create multiple fake social media profiles, either with stolen identity details and pictures or entirely fabricated information – to mask their true identity.

“They then post the fake or nonexistent concert tickets for sale online. Once a potential victim inquires about the tickets, the scammer will chat online directly with them, allowing the scammer the chance to pressure or persuade the victim into falling for their fraud,”Guelph police said in a news release.

Police said arrangements for the delivery of the tickets is discussed, often by asking for the victim’s email address associated to their Ticketmaster account. Once a deposit has been sent via e-transfer to the email address provided by the scammer, the scammer may “stall the victim with excuses” before stopping all communications. The scammer then usually blocks the victim’s account or deletes the fake account altogether.

Police believe it is very common for the scammers to make multiple fake social media accounts and then list the same items at different price points, usually lower than comparable ones to attract more interest.

“Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is,” police said.

TIPS FROM GUELPH POLICE

  • Meet the seller in a person and at a public place
  • Before meeting, do your own research, as scammers are more likely to pressure buyers if they don’t send the money fast enough
  • Inspect the item first before sending any money
  • Avoid making transactions through Interac E-Transfer as once the money has been deposited, the transaction cannot be reversed and likely will never be returned

