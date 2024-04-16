KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Swans return to Victoria Park

    (City of Kitchener/Instagram) (City of Kitchener/Instagram)
    Share

    The sun is shining and the swans are back in the water at Victoria Park in Kitchener.

    The city announced Otis and Ophelia had returned in an Instagram post Tuesday. In an email, a city spokesperson said they had arrived the day before.

    The birds normally spend the winter at a swan sanctuary in Elora.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News