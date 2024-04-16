Swans return to Victoria Park
The sun is shining and the swans are back in the water at Victoria Park in Kitchener.
The city announced Otis and Ophelia had returned in an Instagram post Tuesday. In an email, a city spokesperson said they had arrived the day before.
The birds normally spend the winter at a swan sanctuary in Elora.
