KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford celebrates Alexander Graham Bell and 150th anniversary of the telephone

    Alexander Graham Bell poses for a photograph in this undated image from the National Archives of Canada. Alexander Graham Bell poses for a photograph in this undated image from the National Archives of Canada.
    Share

    A series of events will be held in Brantford Friday through Sunday to honour Canadian-American inventor Alexander Graham Bell.

    The City of Brantford will honour Bell and the 150th anniversary of the telephone's invention with "Thanks Mr. Bell," a series of free, family-friendly events throughout the weekend.

    Celebrations will be held at the Bell Homestead National Historic Site and Harmony Square.

    "On July 26, 1874, at his parent’s home in Brantford, Ontario, a young Alexander Graham Bell sat in a spot he called his ‘dreaming place’ and grasped the principle of his most famous invention, the telephone," said Brian Wood, Curator at the Bell Homestead, in a media release.

    The festivities begin Friday at 7 p.m. with "A Musical Tribute to the Telephone" in Harmony Square, featuring the Avalon Music Academy of Brantford.

    On Saturday, the 150th Anniversary Garden Party will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bell Homestead, offering free sweets, refreshments, and musical entertainment. Free tours of the Bell Homestead will be provided, and a new telephone exhibit, "Life on the Line: The Evolution of the Bell Telephone," will be unveiled at 1:15 p.m.

    Saturday evening will feature a special presentation of "Helen, Annie and Alec" at 7:30 p.m. at the Bell Homestead, with Canadian actor John Tench reprising his role as Alexander Graham Bell.

    The celebration concludes Sunday with the Telephone Trail Trek Challenge at 9:30 a.m. Participants will walk, run, or bike the 18-kilometer distance of the world's first long-distance telephone call from Brantford to Paris, Ont.

    For more details, visit the City of Brantford’s website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News