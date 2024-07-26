More than $2.4K in cosmetics stolen from Guelph store: police

Guelph police say two women worked together to steal more than $2,400 worth of cosmetics from a south-end business on Tuesday.

At around 1:40 p.m., police say a woman had entered a business in Stone Road Mall, walked around the store, spoke to employees and selected several items which she then placed in a shopping basket.

“A short time later a second woman entered the store and the pair met up, with the first woman dumping the contents of her basket into a large tote bag carried by the second woman, who then left the store,” police said in a media release.

The two women repeated this again before they left the store together just before 2 p.m., according to police.

The first suspect is described as between 20 and 25-years-old, 5’5”, slim to medium build with black hair with blonde underneath. She was seen wearing a long tight black dress, black flip flops and a black cross-body bag.

The second suspect is of similar age, 5’6”, slim build with curly brown hair. She was seen wearing a white half-zip top, black biker shorts, white sandals and carrying a large black tote bag.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 519-824-1212, ext. 7298.