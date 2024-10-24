SUV involved in Cambridge hit and run later found engulfed in flames: WRPS

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police say a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision in Cambridge was found shortly after, engulfed in flames.

    On Oct. 20, around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Beverly Road and Shellard Road.

    Police said a vehicle was hit by a dark coloured SUV, causing it to veer into a ditch and roll onto its roof.

    Police said two occupants in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the SUV took off before police arrived.

    Shortly after, police received reports of an unoccupied vehicle on fire.

    Police believe it was the SUV involved in the previous crash.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.

