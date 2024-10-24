KITCHENER
    • Mother and son charged in 'violent theft': Guelph Police

    Guelph police say a Kitchener woman and her son were arrested after a violent theft from a Guelph business.

    On Sept. 22 around 4:40 p.m., police were called to a business on Stone Road West. Police said staff had been observing a woman and three kids, between 10 and 15-years-old, as they made their way around the store, placing more than $1,000 worth of product in a cart.

    “Believing they intended to steal the items, two employees were waiting at a side exit when the parties tried to leave with the full cart,” said a news release.

    Police said a fight broke out and both employees were assaulted, with one sustaining injuries to her arms and neck. The suspects got away with more than $500 worth of items.

    The 35-year-old mom was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000.

    Earlier this month, the mother’s 15-year-old son from Cambridge was arrested for assault and theft under $5,000.

