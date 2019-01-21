

CTV Kitchener





The driver of an SUV has been charged after reports of a collision with a school bus in Guelph.

Police were called to the intersection of Edinburgh and Ironwood Roads around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The bus driver from Kitchener received minor injuries from the collision. The high school students on board were uninjured.

The driver of the SUV was charged with careless driving and no clear view to the front.

Guelph police are asking everyone to ensure all ice and snow is cleared from their windshield and rear window.