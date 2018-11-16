

CTV Kitchener





A driver was hit with a $110 fine on Friday morning after not brushing off their car before hitting the road.

It happened in the area of Frederick Street and King Street East in Kitchener.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service pulled the vehicle over after Thursday’s snow-fall, which saw over 10 centimetres hit most of the region.

“When you have that excess snow piled up and you change temperature and it suddenly freezes, now you have chunks of ice coming off vehicles and potentially going through somebody’s windshield,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger with the WRPS.

The driver was given a ticket for obstructed view, with most of the windows covered in snow, save for a small spot to look out from.