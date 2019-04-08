

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged after she was caught on radar going more than double the speed limit.

A provincial police officer was conducting radar on Wellington Road 7 on Thursday at around 2:45 p.m., near Ponsonby Public School. Police say the officer saw a small SUV going northbound at high speeds.

The vehicle was allegedly locked on radar going over 180 km/h, more than 100 km/h faster than the posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

Police then discovered that the driver, a 44-year-old Guelph woman, was suspended from driving.

She has been charged with racing a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.

Her vehicle was seized for seven days.

She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on June 5 to answer the charges.