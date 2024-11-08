Stratford Festival enters final week of 2024 season

Heading into the final week of shows, The Stratford Festival says the 2024 season is a success.

“There was a real exciting variety of work, all accomplished to a uniform level of excellence that I'm proud of,” said Antoni Cimolino, artistic director of the Stratford Festival.

Musical comedy Something Rotten plays throughout the week with a final show on Sunday.

Les Cage Aux Folles plays for a final time Saturday.

Henry Firmston plays Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten and the season has been equal parts amazing and grueling.

“It does feel like a blur, we did 100 shows, we're at 101 tomorrow and the audiences have been crazy, and it yeah, it's a whirlwind,” said Firmston.

After beginning rehearsals in late February, Firmston says it’s always difficult near the end.

“I think it's bittersweet, you know, it's good to leave something on a high, but I think we're all going to be sad to leave this one, because this one, I think is special,” said Firmston.

With the 2024 season ending, work is already underway the 2025 season that will see Firmston return in Stratford Festivals production of Annie and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Some tickets are available for the remaining shows in the 2024 season.