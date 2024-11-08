Stratford Festival enters final week of 2024 season
Heading into the final week of shows, The Stratford Festival says the 2024 season is a success.
“There was a real exciting variety of work, all accomplished to a uniform level of excellence that I'm proud of,” said Antoni Cimolino, artistic director of the Stratford Festival.
Musical comedy Something Rotten plays throughout the week with a final show on Sunday.
Les Cage Aux Folles plays for a final time Saturday.
Henry Firmston plays Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten and the season has been equal parts amazing and grueling.
“It does feel like a blur, we did 100 shows, we're at 101 tomorrow and the audiences have been crazy, and it yeah, it's a whirlwind,” said Firmston.
After beginning rehearsals in late February, Firmston says it’s always difficult near the end.
“I think it's bittersweet, you know, it's good to leave something on a high, but I think we're all going to be sad to leave this one, because this one, I think is special,” said Firmston.
With the 2024 season ending, work is already underway the 2025 season that will see Firmston return in Stratford Festivals production of Annie and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Some tickets are available for the remaining shows in the 2024 season.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Who should lead the Liberals? 'None of the above,' poll finds
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
U.S. Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
'Big frustration': How a limited MAID window affects Alzheimer's patients
A move by Quebec to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness like Alzheimer's to request MAID months or years before their condition leaves them unable to consent has been met with praise, confusion and criticism.
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
Beyonce leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show's history
Welcome to Beyonce country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, 'Cowboy Carter' rules the nation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.