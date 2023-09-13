Suspects use hammer to smash through door of Guelph store, steal $10,000 in electronics

A Guelph electronics store is picking up the pieces after thieves smashed through their door and took off with around $10,000 in product.

Police say four men arrived at the business on Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. One of them used a hammer to smash the glass door. Three men entered the business while the fourth acted as a lookout.

Surveillance video shows the men grabbing armfuls of electronics inside the store.

Police say the suspects are described as four brown-skinned men in their 20s. Three were 5’9” to 6’ tall with larger builds and the fourth was shorter and had a slim build.

They arrived in a white BMW sedan and a black Ford F150 pick-up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.

More to come…