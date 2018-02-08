

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’ve found the vehicle that was carjacked and then used as a getaway vehicle, and are still looking for the man alleged to have committed the crime.

Haldimand County OPP have also released a photo of the suspect in Saturday’s allege crime spree.

It all started when a woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen at knifepoint in Hagersville.

Two minutes after they received that report, police learned that a store on Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation had been robbed at gunpoint.

A man was able to get away from the store with cash. Police found it on Tuesday, having been parked behind a building in Hagersville for three days.

OPP are still looking for the man believed to have stolen the car and robbed the store.