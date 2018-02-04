Featured
Man carjacks vehicle, robs store at gunpoint
OPP badge seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 7:28PM EST
OPP are looking for a man who robbed a variety store at gunpoint just minutes after stealing a getaway vehicle in Hagersville.
A woman parked her vehicle behind the Libro Credit Union on King Street East just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
That's when a man approached her with an edged weapon and demanded the keys.
The man drove off along King Street.
Minutes later a robbery was reported at the Stop & Save Gas and Variety on Indian Line in Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation.
Police say the man entered the store, pointed a firearm at the clerk and and demanded cash.
He fled in the stolen vehicle, hitting a guard post by the fuel pumps.
No one was injured in either incident.
The vehicle is described as a grey 2006 GMC Envoy with the license plate BJFY 153.
The thief is described as a white man, wearing a green hoodie-style sweatshirt and a dark brown jacket.