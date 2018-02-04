

CTV Kitchener





OPP are looking for a man who robbed a variety store at gunpoint just minutes after stealing a getaway vehicle in Hagersville.

A woman parked her vehicle behind the Libro Credit Union on King Street East just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

That's when a man approached her with an edged weapon and demanded the keys.

The man drove off along King Street.

Minutes later a robbery was reported at the Stop & Save Gas and Variety on Indian Line in Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation.

Police say the man entered the store, pointed a firearm at the clerk and and demanded cash.

He fled in the stolen vehicle, hitting a guard post by the fuel pumps.

No one was injured in either incident.

The vehicle is described as a grey 2006 GMC Envoy with the license plate BJFY 153.

The thief is described as a white man, wearing a green hoodie-style sweatshirt and a dark brown jacket.