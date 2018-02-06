

CTV Kitchener





A man sought by police for nearly three months in connection with a deadly stabbing has been arrested.

Toronto police say Christopher Gordon, an 18-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested in Kitchener on Monday.

Police had been looking for Gordon since last November, when he allegedly stabbed a man in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. The man – a 54-year-old Angus resident named David Blacquiere – later died in hospital.

Police have said that Gordon and Blacquiere knew each other prior to the stabbing, but have not elaborated on their relationship.

Gordon has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

A 16-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man are facing charges of being accessories to Blacquiere’s murder after the fact.

With files from CP24