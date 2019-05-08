

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery and theft in February.

John Hill, 29 from Hagersville, is wanted for this incident, which happened at a grocery store over the winter.

He’s wanted on a number of charges, including robbery and possession of a stolen property over $5,000.

The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. at a grocery store at Weber and Franklin Streets in Kitchener on Feb. 25.

Customers were reportedly threatened at gunpoint while a stolen pickup truck was used to steal an ATM inside.

Police issued a warrant for Hill’s arrest on May 8.

He’s described as six feet three inches tall, about 200 lbs with dark brown hair.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked not to approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If information you provide leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.