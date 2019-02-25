

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an ATM robbery that reportedly involved the suspects using their pickup truck to rip the machine out of the wall.

Witnesses say the two male suspects also brandished handguns at people inside during the Monday morning incident in Kitchener.

Police were called to the Frescho at Weber and Franklin Streets around 2:30 a.m. They say the red GMC pickup truck used was reported as stolen from outside the region.

The truck was last seen fleeing westbound on Weber Street.

Police are advising businesses to keep cash register and ATMs at low amounts. They are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them.