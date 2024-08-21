Suspect identified in Kitchener sexual assault investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and are warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, police released a series of images of the man wanted for the Aug. 10 incident in the Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard area.

Investigators said a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown man around 5 a.m.

The suspect has now been identified as 21-year-old Sukhmanjot Singh.

Police said he has connections to the Region of Waterloo and Peel Region and officers consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and, instead, call 911 immediately.