KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police trying to identify man as part of sexual assault investigation in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released three stills of a man they want to speak to as part of a sexual assault investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service released three stills of a man they want to speak to as part of a sexual assault investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police say they are trying to identify a man they want to speak to as part of a sexual assault investigation.

    Police were told a woman was sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know in the Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard area of Kitchener on August 10 at approximately 5 a.m.

    Police released several photos of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 519-570-9777 extension 8191.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News