Police trying to identify man as part of sexual assault investigation in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are trying to identify a man they want to speak to as part of a sexual assault investigation.

Police were told a woman was sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know in the Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard area of Kitchener on August 10 at approximately 5 a.m.

Police released several photos of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 519-570-9777 extension 8191.