A four-year-old Kitchener girl was sexually assaulted over the weekend, police say.

It was reported on July 6 on Brybeck Crescent at around 8 p.m.

Police say the girl, four, was playing in the common area of an apartment building when she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

She was taken to hospital as a result, but has since been released.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall with a medium build.

He was reportedly wearing a white baseball hat and grey striped t-shirt.

Police will set up a command post on Tuesday, and say there will be an increased police presence in the area while they investigate.

They will be canvassing the neighbourhood.

This isn't the first such incident in the region. In February of last year, police said that DNA evidence had linked two other sexual assaults committed against young girls that had happened in 2013 and 2017.

Both of those incidents also happened in apartment buildings: the earlier of the two happened on Barrie Place in Waterloo while the other one happened on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener.

It's believed that the suspect in those cases remains at large, but it's not yet known whether Saturday's incident is connected to the other two.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers.